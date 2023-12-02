Apart from fighting the Pakistan-sponsored proxy war in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is battling on another front to check the trafficking of innocent Rohingya women in Kashmir Valley.

Gangs involved in selling Rohingya women in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been active for a long but recently cops in the Bandipora district of Kashmir Valley such busted by rescuing two girls who were sold in the area and also arrested the "influential" kingpin.

Importantly, Bandipora also successfully established a trail of finances, which corroborated the trafficking.

"We will take this case to the logical conclusion and those involved in trafficking women would be taken to task", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma told the International Bussiness Times.

Sharing details of how the police busted the syndicate, the SSP said that after getting information about the trafficking of Rohingya women in the Hajin area special teams were constituted to nab the kingpin and agents involved in selling gullible girls from Myanmar on fake promises of providing them respectful settled life.

With the help of local contacts, Bandipora Police reached out to the agents who revealed the name of Kingpin Manzoor Alam son of Mohammad Ilyas, a Myanmar national who entered India on a UN refugee card.

"In the said case, there are two levels of criminality, first is the illegal infiltration of Rohingya women who stay in refugee camps in Bangladesh, into India. The next is bringing them to Jammu and Kashmir and selling them off as brides in exchange for money. This is, therefore, an offence of infiltrating, women and human trafficking with legal action taken on the said criminality under the IPC and Foreigners Act, 1946", the SSP said.

In the instant case, the police have managed to arrest the kingpins of the said human trafficking nexus and have successfully established a trail of finances, which corroborate the trafficking.

Two Rohingya, women were found to be married to locals in the said case, and the procedure established by law shall be followed for them.

Bandipora Police arrested five persons in human trafficking case

Last week, Bandipora Police arrested five persons including the kingpin involved in selling Bangladeshi and Rohingya women in different parts of Kashmir in the pretext of marriage.

A Rohingya national Manzoor Alam son of Mohammad Ilyas among the arrested persons turned out to be the kingpin of the entire racket.

Manzoor Alam is an "influential person and has links with some agents in the administration.

He was earlier arrested in Jammu in 2022 in the case of trafficking females to Kashmir Valley but he managed to get released from the custody of the police.

Earlier J&K Police busted a gang involved in issuing ration cards, and domicile certificates to Rohingyas

A couple of months ago Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a gang involved in issuing illegal domicile certificates and ration cards to Rohingyas living in different parts of the Union Territory.

A Rohingya woman living illegally in the mountainous Kishtwar district had fraudulently obtained a domicile certificate in her name.

The woman identified as Anwara Begum of Myanmar was living in Kishtwar after marrying a local man. Besides the Rohingya woman, a facilitator and a revenue official, who issued the domicile certificate, were also booked in the case.

In the Marwah- Dachan areas of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of Rohingya women have married local men.

Earlier, they were booked and convicted under the Foreigner's Act, but now a case of obtaining a domicile certificate has surfaced.