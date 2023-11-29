Within months after busting a human trafficking gang in Jammu, Bandipora Police in Kashmir Valley arrested five persons including the kingpin involved in selling Bangladeshi and Rohingya women in different parts of Kashmir in the pretext of marriage.

Sharing details of the gang involved in trafficking women in Kashmir Valley, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma said that a Rohingya man was found to be the kingpin of the racket involved in the illegal trafficking of women into Bandipora.

He said that Police Station Hajin received information on November 23, 2023, from reliable sources regarding the illegal trafficking of Rohingya women and their sale to various people in the area in lieu of money by marrying them.

"The act is criminality on two counts, first is the illegal infiltration of Rohingya women from Bangladeshi refugee camps into India and second their sale as brides that is human trafficking", he said.

An FIR was lodged in the said case and a total of five persons were arrested.

Kingpin was also arrested by police

A Rohingya namely Manzoor Alam son of Mohammad Ilyas among the arrested persons turned out to be the kingpin of the entire racket.

"Two Rohingya women were found to be married and necessary action as per law has been taken while further investigations are underway", the officer said further.

NIA arrested a Rohingya man involved in women trafficking case on November 8

On November 9 the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained one more Rohingya national involved in a human trafficking case.

A Rohingya from Myanmar, illegally living in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained by the sleuths of the NIA.

The Myanmar national was detained during nationwide raids in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking.

Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu.

Another gang involved in trafficking young women was busted in February this year

Jammu Police earlier busted a gang involved in the trafficking of young women in February this year.

Four persons including two men from Myanmar and two women including one from Myanmar and another from Kashmir's Budgam district of Kashmir, were arrested.

Seven victims including girls as young as 15 years old and, two children have been rescued from the clutches of the accused.