A Rohingya from Myanmar, illegally living in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained by the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a human trafficking case.

The Myanmar national was detained during nationwide raids in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking.

The official said searches were carried out in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu on Wednesday morning while another accused is on the run.

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case registered by the NIA.

NIA conducts raids at 55 locations across 10 states, and two UTs.

According to an official spokesperson, in a big blow to human trafficking networks operating across ten states and Union Territories (UTs), the NIA, in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police of different states, conducted a comprehensive operation across multiple states and UTs.

The operation aimed at dismantling illegal human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the India-Bangladesh border into India.

Following the registration of four human trafficking cases at the NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, and Jaipur, simultaneous and synchronized raids and searches were carried out at a total of 55 locations at Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry

The initial case, FIR no:12/2023 dated 9.9.2023, was registered by the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) and pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the India-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin.

The operations of this network extended into various parts of the country, including regions along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

Recognizing the international and inter-state linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on 06.10.2023 by registering a case as RC 01/2023/NINGUW at the NIA Police Station in Guwahati.

NIA Conducts Multi-Location Searches Across 10 States in India

Apprehends 44 in 4 Human Trafficking Cases

Busts five Human Trafficking Modules Across five States pic.twitter.com/raXYjqwyPQ — NIA India (@NIA_India) November 8, 2023

NIA investigations in the case revealed that different modules of this illegal human trafficking network were spread over various states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, and operating from there.

In response to these investigational findings, the NIA registered three new cases to bust the modules of this extensive network based in different regions and states of the country.

Coordinated raids were executed in the early morning hours of Wednesday as part of the ongoing operation. During the searches, the NIA recovered various items of significance, including digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives.

A significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhar cards and PAN cards, are suspected to be forged. Indian currency notes with a total value exceeding Rs. 20 lakhs and foreign currency amounting to 4550 US dollars were also recovered.

Women trafficking racket earlier busted in February

Earlier in February this year a gang involved in the trafficking of young women was busted by Jammu Police.

Four persons including two men from Myanmar and two women including one from Myanmar and another from Kashmir's Budgam district of Kashmir, were arrested.

Seven victims including girls as young as 15 years old and, two children have been rescued from the clutches of the accused.

Police had also recovered a cash amount of Rs 17500 from the accused were identified as Mohammad Arif, 16, son of Noor Mohammid of Burma at present Delhi, Mohammad Rafiq, 28, son of Gaffur Ahmed of Burma, at present Delhi, Asma, 25, wife of Nur Samei of Burma at present Delhi and Rohia Akhtar, 30, wife of late Abdul Hamid of Naslapura, Budgam district.

The victims were meant to be sold in Kashmir for any amount between Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh.