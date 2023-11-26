Even as veteran politician and president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah is trying to unite all opposition parties of Jammu and Kashmir against the ruling BJP his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is seizing all opportunities to attack the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) to dominate politics of Kashmir Valley.

Omar Abdullah's fresh statement on the abrogation of Article 370 developed cracks in the unity of opposition parties as he blamed the PDP for depriving people of J&K of their special rights.

Omar Abdullah believes that the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories was the outcome of the decision of the PDP to ally with the BJP in 2015.

Omar recalled that his party had offered unconditional support to the PDP after a fractured mandate in the 2014 assembly elections.

"Instead of accepting our unconditional support, the then leadership of the PDP preferred BJP and allied with the Saffron Party", he regretted and argued that had the PDP accepted unconditional support of NC following the 2014 Assembly elections, the situation would have been entirely different.

Omar Abdullah earlier blamed Mufti Sayeed for the abrogation of Art 370

This is not the first time that Omar Abdullah has blamed the PDP for the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier also Omar Abdullah blamed the founder of the PDP and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for the

"After the assembly elections of 2014 in Jammu and Kashmir, I extended a hand of friendship to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (PDP founder). I warned him against stitching an alliance with the BJP and told him it would prove to be extremely dangerous for the people of Kashmir," Omar earlier said.

Omar said that Mufti Sayeed's one wrong decision' of forming a coalition with BJP in J&K was the only reason for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

Mufti Sayeed had his compulsions and took a decision, he said, adding "Now, we do not know for how long we will be punished for that one wrong decision because not even a single promise made to us post-revocation of Article 370 has been fulfilled".

PDP was created by then BJP government to counter NC: Omar Abdullah

Last week Omar Abdullah disclosed that the PDP was created by the then BJP government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee to counter the National Conference in 2000.

Notably, both the National Conference and the PDP are two important constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A)

Omar Abdullah said the PDP was formed by the then Union Government to counter NC's greater autonomy move.

Although Omar Abdullah avoided directly naming the PDP, he said that the then-NDA government led by the BJP floated a political party when the NC regime in J&K passed the greater autonomy resolution.