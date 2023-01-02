A passenger has been booked for assaulting a woman officer attached to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the premises of the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused abused and assaulted the CISF officer at the time of verification of documents. The incident had come to light lately. The passenger was in an inebriated state, the police added.

The passenger has been identified as Jockey Ammanur Khasim. He was travelling from Bengaluru to Kochi. The incident had taken place on the evening of December 25.

Police said that CISF officer Dhaneshwari Kuttam was conducting the security checks at the airport. The accused had informed the officer about losing his green card. The officer had asked him to file a complaint in this regard and given him forms to fill up.

At this time, the accused had allegedly thrown the papers back on the officer, abused verbally and assaulted the officer, stated the FIR. The police probe is on and details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)