After a fun-filled Christmas cheer with friends and family, Bollywood's one of most loved couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday airport. The duo was clicked jetting off to an undisclosed location to ring in their New Year's.

As soon as they reached the airport, Katrina Kaif was rushed inside the airport without going through the mandatory security check-in. The actress was then stopped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, after which she returned to the entry gate of the airport to go through the security check-in.

The photos and videos of Katrina not stopping at the entry gate for mandatory security check is doing the rounds.

Katrina Kaif stopped by CISF officer

In the video shared by various paparazzi Instagram accounts, Vicky Kaushal waved at the shutterbugs as he stood at the security gate waiting for the CISF officer to check his papers, while Katrina entered straight inside the airport premise, giving the mandate security check a miss.

As soon as the CRPF officer noticed Katrina walking straight inside, the officer called her and said, "madam checking ke liye rukiye" (Madam please wait for security check) the actress immediately returned to the entrance and completed her mandate security check.

Airport fashion

Katrina Kaif opted for a comfortable red floral co-ord set and teamed it up with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses, she looked radiant as ever. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal wore a simple white shirt with denim and a cap.

Netizens brutally troll Katrina Kaif

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens brutally trolled Katrina and hailed the CISF officer for being diligent and not letting an actor pass by without completing the mandate security check-in.

A user mentioned, "Madam bhul jate hai ki vo Vicky ke sath hai na ki bhaijaan ke sath." (Katrina forgets she is with Vicky Kaushal and not with Bhaijaan)

While one of their ardent fans, came out in support of VicKat he wrote, "She was in a hurry and didn't notice the officer! Please don't make every incident an embarrassing one!! She probably didn't see the guy who was checking the papers!"

This is how Katrina and Vicky celebrated Christmas with their friends and family!

Actress Mini Mathur shared a series of pictures from their Xmas lunch.

Work front

After the success of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial, he will star in a biopic titled Sam Bahadur on the life of Field marshal Sam Manekshaw.