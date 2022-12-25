It's Christmas today, and Bollywood is making sure it celebrates with full fervour. From attending Xmas lunch to decorating their house with lights, candles and much more. B-town is giving us major Xmas vibes. Several celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to share glimpses of their Christmas celebration and also extended warm wishes to their friends and fans.

From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and Kareena to Rhea Chakraborty, this is how Bollywood celebrated Christmas 2022

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand as they jet off to Alibaug to celebrate Christmas on a jetty

Power couple Deepika and Ranveer Singh never fail to dish couple goals. The adorable duo are often seen indulging in social media PDA. Recently, the duo attended the FIFA world cup finale, where Deepika unveiled the finale story and her proud husband was cheering in the stands for his love. And right after coming back from Qatar, the couple decided to spend some quality time with each other. To ring the best time of the year, DeepVeer decided to make their Christmas a little more romantic than every year.

Skipping the traditional get-together and lunch, Deepika and Ranveer decided to jet off to Alibaug. The actors were clicked walking hand-in-hand as they headed to their ride at Gateway of India. Deepika and Ranveer opted for a comfy outfit. Deepika sported an all-white athleisure while Ranveer wore a black t-shirt and denim jeans, he completed his look by wearing an English hat. As paparazzi were stained outside the jetty, the couple waved at the photogs and were seen flashing their gorgeous smiles as they entered the jetty.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand

Newly minted parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their first Christmas as husband-wife and as parents. The couple already had a beautiful pre-Christmas dinner at Alia's mother Soni Razdan's residence on Saturday night. And now the adorable duo was spotted at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch on the festive occasion on Sunday. The entire Kapoor family was snapped as they headed for customary Xmas lunch.

Ranbir and Alia walked hand-in-hand as they headed for lunch. Ranbir looked dapper ins mart causals and sported a beard look, while Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a floral dress.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram handle. Other members of the Kapoor family were also snapped by attending the Christmas brunch., Karisma Kapoor with her kids, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Randhir and Babita Kapoor among others.

Take a look

GenZ stars also attend grand Xmas lunch

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya and Shweta Bachchan were also snapped at the venue.

Malaika – Amrita Arora with their sons attend Xmas lunch

Arora sisters

Keeping up with the tradition, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora attended the Christmas lunch at their mom's residence on Sunday. Malaika was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan and Amrita was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons Rayaan and Azaan.

Malaika looked breathtakingly beautiful in a checkered co-ord for Christmas lunch. She paired it with black heels and wore sunglasses. Arhaan was spotted in a navy-blue sweater and beige pants. Amrita was in a printed blue dress paired with yellow heels.

Kareena Kapoor shares video of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar on Christmas; son Jeh interrupts

It's an intimate and cosy Christmas for actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as Bebo and Saif are in the UK enjoying their Christmas holidays with their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. To wish her fans and family Kareena shared a video of Saif playing the guitar on Christmas, however, Jeh Baba makes a cute impromptu appearance in the video as Kareena takes a video of Saif playing the guitar.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar... (red heart emoji) And having my babies and best friends around (red heart emoji) Love, light, and music to all... (red heart emoji) Merry Christmas everyone (sic)"

Rhea Chakraborty celebrates Christmas with Aditya Seal- Anushka Ranjan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar.

See inside pics

Katrina Kaif also shared a family picture celebrating Christmas