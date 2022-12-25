Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas together. Kapoor's and Bhatt's had a fun-filled Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve at Soni Razdan's house.

Alia's mom and actress Soni Razdan hosted the Christmas dinner on Saturday. Along with her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, the Xmas dinner was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's first Christmas dinner post marriage

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt dropped inside pictures from their fun-filled family celebrations on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first Christmas celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle Neetu shared a picture featuring, "Merry Christmas."

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story, shared a picture with sister Shaheen, and captioned it, "Merry merry with my cherry."

Christmas cheer: Take a look at the beautiful Christmas decor at Soni Razdan's home.

Alia was dressed in red, keeping the theme of Christmas vibe and cheer alive. While Neetu and Soni opted for black outfits, Ranbir kept it simple, he wore a white shirt. When Shaheen wore a shimmery piece. Newly minted mom Alia looked radiant in red flashing her dimples and was thoroughly enjoying her first Christmas as a mother.

In all the pictures shared by Neetu, Soni Razdan and Shaheen of the Christmas decor, the Christmas tree looked bright and vibrant, if you notice closely the bright red balls on the tree have the names of the family members written on them, that includes Alia, Ranbir and Raha.

Professional front

On the work front, Neetu wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film Letters to Mr. Khanna. Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.