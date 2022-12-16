The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recently introduced the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, turning it into a Sunflower airport. Under the initiative, KIA has initiated certain special services inside Terminal One for persons with reduced mobility and those with hidden disabilities, according to a recent press release.

"Hidden disabilities do not have physical signs and may not be obvious. For example, a person with anxiety, diabetes or other such conditions is considered a person with a hidden disability," it stated.

Currently, the KIA is the only Sunflower airport in India.

Services introduced:

Among the various services are a reserved drop-off spot outside the terminal on Lane 1, which wheelchair users and persons with reduced mobility can use. Entry Gate 5 will be open to such passengers, and they could also request priority check-in and a spot in the designated security check lane. The airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments for the ease of visually impaired travellers.

Further, to help those with hidden disabilities, a Sunflower Lanyard has been introduced. Any passenger requiring additional help from the airport staff may opt to pick up the lanyard from the Care by BLR service kiosks. Through this, passengers can identify themselves for the airport staff to approach them and help them.

Additionally, some employees of the airport have also been trained in sign language to help passengers with hearing and speech disabilities. The staff will also offer additional support, such as extending their time and assisting in guiding them through airport procedures.

There are also complimentary buggy services available at the curbside and at Arrivals Exit Gate A5 (next to the luggage reclaim area). Spacious pathways, wheelchair-accessible water fountains, wheelchair-friendly facilities, and hospitable lounging places are other additional features at the terminal.

Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2:

According to reports, the Terminal 2 of KIA is expected to start flight operations from December 28, with Air Asia and Air India being the first flights to take off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November unveiled it.

The terminal can currently be experienced in the metaverse with the launch of BLR Metaport.