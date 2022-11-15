The new 108-foot-tall 'Statue of Prosperity' of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at KIA will soon have a one-of-its-kind theme park near it, Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan has said.

According to Narayan, the park will offer a metaverse experience for tourists, in line with the government's efforts to boost tourism.

Responding to a recent tweet, the minister said on Sunday: "Definitely, yes! The Govt is also constructing a theme park at the #StatueOfProsperity location that reflects Kempegowda's idea of Bengaluru. The theme park would have tiny lakes, cultural symbols, museums, and Metaverse experiences to depict rich heritage & tech prowess."

He also shared a blueprint of the theme park and stated: "This is just the beginning. The location will be developed further." According to reports, the park will be consecrated with soil and water collected from villages from 31 districts in Karnataka and spread across 23 acres.

Further, it will have an amphitheatre, pathway, subway, AV exhibition system and 3D projection fountain. Along with this, visitors will also be able to spend time in the flower garden and relax in the VIP lounge, restroom and kiosks. The park will be fitted with modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls, etc.

The statue of Kempegowda, being called the 'Statue of Prosperity', was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards the development of the city. The statue has a sword weighing around 4,000 kg and has been made by the government at a cost of ₹85 crore.

In addition, the PM last week also unveiled the latest terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport. It is expected to start operations by December and will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers. It will have 100 counters to handle international commuters.

According to state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Terminal 1 and II of KIA put together will make Bengaluru Airport the second largest airport after Delhi. "This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors," he said.