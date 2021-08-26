Sanjjanaa Galrani, who is back in the news in Sandalwood's drug case, has requested the media not to indulge in speculation as it is taking a toll on her mental health. The multilingual actress stated in a letter that she has been going through a lot of pain ever since the controversy broke out.

Sanjjanaa's Letter

In the emotionally charged letter, Sanjjanaa wrote, "I was on 16 tablets per day various anti anxity tablets / sleeping pills / pain killers and visiting doctors for my mental health and sleep disorders from the day the case is started. I was tossing in pain in my abdomen as you all kno I had a major surgery as soon as I came back home. [sic]"

She adds, "They gave me high dosage of mood elevators to stop crying or just sleep off the whole day, l would cry for 12 hours at a stretch for 3 months, all these medications are officially on records are high on chemicals . Therefore it's no big deal that the FSL report is positive or negative . How ever we belive & respect in the honourable court and justice will happen.[sic]"

The 31-year-old actress pleaded with the media not to air baseless reports to boost their TRP ratings. She requests, "Stop making allegations on me without knowing the whole story and stop using me for your TRP it's a humble request . I want my life to be back to normal & By baselessly sensationalise in this topic it's disturbing my mental peace & my family all over again.[sic]"

Sanjjanaa ended on the note that she prays for the well-being of the people who are making allegations against her.

Key Development in Drug Case

On Tuesday, 24 August, the Bengaluru police announced that Central Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed that a few high-profile names in the drug case had consumed drugs.

"We have filed a charge sheet in the court, so I cannot say anything at this juncture but the FSL report has clearly proved that some people used to take drugs," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told the reporters.

The hair samples of the accused were collected and sent to Hyderabad for the tests. The report from the lab now confirms some of them were consuming substances.

Apart from Sanjjannaa and Ragini, former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva was among those arrested in the drugs case by the Bengaluru police in 2020.