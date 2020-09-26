The Sandalwood drugs racket has become a topic of numerous debates. As the investigation proceeds, new angles and new people are being added to the list of those being questioned.

Popular anchor and actress Anushree appeared before the CCB and NCB today with regard to the case. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has taken Ragini Dwivedi, Viren Khanna and Sanjjanaa Galrani into custody as well.

Anushree questioned by CCB

On Saturday, Anushree had appeared for questioning before the CCB in Bengaluru, for attending a party of one of the accused the drug scandal. She was questioned by officials of the CCB and NCB.

Before her questioning, the actress had taken to Facebook to say, "Even though the CCB has only called me for questioning, the media has taken a picture from one film I acted in and there are attempts to brand me as guilty. I request the media to understand that I have no role in the investigation and being questioned does not make me guilty. I will cooperate fully with the investigation. I request that the media does not take a stand on this."

Enforcement Directorate takes 5 into custody

The ED has stepped in to investigate the 'hawala' transactions in links to the Sandalwood drug racket. Viren Khanna, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were taking in with two others into custody on Friday.

The five have been in police custody for a while now, and their bail pleas have been further postponed. The ED will be questioning about the different transactions made and in paying the officers who were caught leaking information.

Viren Khanna's father says his son is 'innocent'

As the probe proceeds, Viren Khanna's father has said that his son, "is a law-abiding event organizer who has envisioned a drug-free party culture for Bangalore. We deny all accusations as they are baseless."

Viren Khanna was arrested for organizing high-profile parties at farmhouses where drugs were both procured and consumed, allegedly. His father has alleged that Khanna is being framed in the case is a victim of vested interests.