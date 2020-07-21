The K-CET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) will be held on 30 and 31st of July. This is conducted despite facing opposition from the students and parents over coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, confirmed the government's plans about conducting the exams. On Twitter, he wrote, "K-CET 2020 will be conducted in the state on the decided dates of July 30 & 31. Kannada language test will be conducted on August 1 for the 'Gadinadu' and 'Horanadu' Kannadiga students. [sic]"

In 2020, a total of 194,356 students have registered for K-CET. It will be conducted in 497 test centres in 127 locations. The preemptive measures will be taken by the government and all

the centres will be sanitised two days in advance.

"Students & parents arriving from other states & countries will have a 96 hrs quarantine exemption. Students who are from containment zones or are Covid19 +ve, will be allowed to appear for KCET in separate rooms. SOPs & guidelines issued by @DHFWKA will be strictly followed," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

However, PG-CET examinations scheduled on 8 and 9 August and the Diploma-CET examinations scheduled on 8 August have been postponed until further notice.

Dr Ashwathnarayan stated that the government is committed to conducting K-CET safely and successfully. The government already had discussions with the concerned authorities.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka has already issued Standard Operating Procedures for the smooth conducting of the Common Entrance Test which will be a doorway for students into public universities in the state.

It has to be noted that many students on Twitter hand demanded the government to postpone the K-CET 2020.