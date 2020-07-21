On Tuesday, the Karnataka CM announced that he will be addressing the state at 4 PM, this has left citizens wondering what will be discussed. As Bengaluru's lockdown comes to a close on 22 July, everybody is watching out for a possible lockdown extension.

The cabinet and the Deputy CM, however, have made it very clear over the past few days that no such decision has been taken regarding Bengaluru. It has also been asserted by the CM himself that a lockdown will not be feasible.

Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan dismisses claims of lockdown extension

The lockdown has become a raging question and a debate in Karnataka. This has divided the state into two camps, those who feel the lockdown is necessary and those who believe it's not the solution to the ongoing crisis. Either way, the COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Karnataka.

Even during the lockdown at the meetings with his cabinet, CM Yediyurappa insisted that nobody should expect another lockdown or a lockdown extension. It was very much out of the question. Soon after the BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar was transferred and Manjunatha Prasad took over his post, following BBMP asking for a lockdown extension, it was reported in the media.

Ministers had told the media not to expect a lockdown extension in Bengaluru. Today Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan said, "No further extension of lockdown. Lockdown is not a solution. We will announce different rules for densely populated areas, market areas and for containment zones. There will be more stricter rules this time."

The government seems to have adopted a stand that a lockdown will not be te answer and a way out of the pandemic. However, the case count and 'breaking the chain' doesn't seem to have shown any improvement.

The Chief MInister's office has now confirmed that CM Yediyurappa will be addressing the state on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, he will be discussing guidelines and state affairs. His address will be broadcasted on his social media feeds on Facebook and YouTube.