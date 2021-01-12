What a wonderfully blissful day for eminent sports personalities. January 11, 2021, will forever be cherished and how! Cricketer Virat Kohli, wrestler Babita Phogat had won accolades for the nation, made us beam with pride when they played for the country. After giving their heart, blood, and sweat on the field, they have now embarked on a crucial and important journey of their life. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag have turned parents.

Isn't it a very delightful piece of news!

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag share first pic of newborn son

Not only have ace cricketer Virat Kohli, and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma embraced parenthood. Ace Indian wrestler and now a politician, Babit Phogat became a proud mother to a baby boy. The 31-year old took to Twitter to share the good news, as she could be seen holding the new-born along with her husband Vivek Suhag as she shared a couple of pictures along with the news.

"Meet our little SONshine. "Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!"Blue heart," Babita wrote while sharing the news.

Babita and Vivek's haven't officially announced the name of their son. For the unversed, Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for the country, most notably gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth Games of the last three editions. Her sister Geeta Phogat too had similar honours for the country, parts of which were depicted in the blockbuster Dangal, which was loosely based on their lives.

Wishes have been pouring in from all corner of the world

Well, hold on.

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: the match ends in a draw

January 11 will forever be engraved in our mind. Today India managed to draw the third Test match against Australia, with a resilient performance on Day 5, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India scored 334 runs for five wickets on Day 5 to defy the Australians. Trailing by 309 runs at the beginning of Day 5, the visitors lost Ajinkya Rahane early on to a Nathan Lyon delivery. The stand-in captain could only muster four runs. But Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant had other plans, counterattacking the Aussie bowlers. Pujara registered 77 runs off 205 balls, hitting 12 fours. Meanwhile, Pant slammed 97 from 118 deliveries, which consisted of 12 fours and three sixes. The duo's contribution helped India stage a turnaround, and at one point looked set for an improbable win. But Pujara and Pant fell as India's hopes faded again. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted for more than three hours, despite the former suffering a hamstring injury.

Vihari remained unbeaten after scoring 23 runs off 161 balls while veteran spinner Ashwin showed his experience with an unbeaten 39-run knock of 128 balls to take India to a memorable draw. Josh Hazlewood put in a noteworthy display for Australia, registering two dismissals. Meanwhile, Lyon also scalped two wickets.

For the unversed, the four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1, with the final match set to begin from January 15

Virat on paternity leave

In December 2020, Captain Kohli had chosen to take paternity leave and fly back to India from Australia where Team India was playing. The 32-year-old cricketer had left after the team suffered a humiliating loss at the hosts' hands in Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane had been entrusted to fill in Kohli's shoes, and under his captaincy, India won the second Test at Melbourne.

Viart's brother Vikas Kohli took to Instagram and shared the first pic of Lil angel's tiny little feet.

Virat took to Twitter to announce his Lil angel's arrival, and since then paparazzi, netizens, fans, followers, fraternity and even us are unable to keep calm!

Virat on Twitter released a statement, which read: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy, and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Virat and Anushka's daughter's name to be decided by Baba Anant Maharaj.

As per sources, Baba Anant Maharaj will name the new-born daughter of Virat and Anushka.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Maharaja Anant's name has sprung up regarding a decision in Virat and Anushka's life. Both have given importance to Maharaja Anant's views and decisions in the past, whether related to their marriage's decision or purchasing a new house.

I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of our first child: @imVkohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oyYHMA6Vtt — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2020

And it is also Rahul Dravid's birthday!

Isn't it a landmark day in the history of sports!