Here's a piece of wonderful news for all Viruksha fans. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma are blessed with a baby girl!

Virat Kohli announces the arrival of his daughter

Anushka Sharma was blessed with a baby girl in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The adorable couple is elated to embrace parenthood for the very first time. Confirming the news, Papa Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

In his post, the 32-year-old Team India skipper thanked all the well-wishers and confirmed that the baby and mother are healthy. "We are feeling blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," he wrote. He also urged the fans to respect their privacy.

He wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic).

Wishes pour in for Virat and Anushka's newborn baby girl

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Virat is on paternity leave

In December 2020, Captain Kohli had chosen to take paternity leave and fly back to India from Australia where Team India was playing. The 32-year-old cricketer had left after the team suffered a humiliating loss at the hosts' hands in Adelaide. Ajinkya Rahane had been entrusted to fill in Kohli's shoes, and under his captaincy, India won the second Test at Melbourne.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️? pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2017, had announced the news of Anushka's pregnancy in August last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.