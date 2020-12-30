Anushka Sharma is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. And the actor is just a few weeks away from her due date.

Soon-to-be-mommy Anushka in her third trimester setting the internet ablaze as she looks resplendent flaunting her baby bump on the cover of Vogue India magazine's January 2021 edition.

Anushka shared the magazine's cover on Instagram and wrote, "Capturing this for myself, for life! @vogueindia, this was fun."

The actor was seen flaunting her baby bump in the fawn-coloured bikini-style top with a long overcoat and pyjama style pants in the magazine cover.

Virat Kohli comments on Anushka's Vogue look, and we couldn't agree more

While it was difficult to take eyes off Anushka's panache, her husband Virat Kohli couldn't resist commenting and wrote, "Beautiful" followed by a heart emoticon.

Other celebs who commented on Anuksha's stunning pic are

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she speaks about her pandemic pregnancy, reveals the first thing her doctor told her, her diet, how she and Virat Kohli could hide the pregnancy.

Excerpts from the conversation

Anushka Sharma on motherhood

When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it's really underrated, that 'sisterhood'. That's the beauty of becoming a parent. It's a less selfish existence and I'm really excited. I know it's not going to be easy all the time, but you have to do what you have to do.

Anushka Sharma on the animal-themed nursery,

Speaking about her animal themed nursery that was completed several weeks ahead of her due date, she mentions:

I don't believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all color. I just want to be prepared. Everything is slower because of the times we are living in and I don't like to rush things. This time in my life, even more so. I want the nursery to be very calm. It's the place where you spend the most amount of time, where you are bonding with your baby, so it has to be peaceful. Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children.

Pandemic pregnancy

The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor's clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn't be spotted.

First trimester

Working from home too worked in her favour. She recounts an incident while promoting Bulbbul when she was feeling incredibly nauseous over a Zoom interview:

I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known. Smells would revolt me; I couldn't go near the kitchen. I swear, I could smell people's skin. I thought it was never going to end. I didn't think I could feel so tired. I am an active person and it was startling, but even when you're in pain, or uncomfortable, you are still thinking: have I eaten at the right time? Is the baby okay?

Food cravings during pregnancy

I was eating only toast and crackers for the first three months. So when it ended I wanted to eat vada pao and bhel puri, but that didn't last long either. So no real cravings.

Doctor's advice

I am someone who likes to read a lot and research a great deal; I've chewed my doctor's brain. So many times, we don't have enough knowledge... It's what family members tell you, but somewhere, it's important to have a medical perspective rather than follow beliefs and patterns. The first thing my doctor told me is that the biggest myth is eating for two.

Diet and fitness during pregnancy

On her doctor's advice, Sharma, already a healthy eater, consulted Bengaluru-based nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who prescribed a nutrition plan similar to what she followed pre-pregnancy: gluten-free and vegetarian. She's been staying active with walks and yoga, and while in Dubai, a little swimming. "You are more connected to your body, to all that is happening. It's mind-boggling when I see the changes. It's amazing."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma is due in January 2021.