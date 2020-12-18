Ever since the news broke out that power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January 2021, fans and fraternity started to congratulate the couple. Needless to say, Viruksha's little one is one of the most anticipated kid at the moment. Be it fans or cricketers everyone is waiting for the baby's arrival.

Little did you know that former Australian pacer Brett Lee has invited cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia. Yes, and if you too are wondering why scroll down to read the deets.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Brett Lee was quizzed on the one piece of advice he would give Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Not taking too much time to answer the question, Brett Lee said, "Keep doing what you do."

He then added addressing Virat and said, "And if you like Mr Kohli.. you are welcome to have your child in Australia because we will accept you. If you have a little girl.. fantastic. If you have a boy, fantastic, they might become a baggy green (laughing as he referred to the colours of the Australian cricket jersey)."

Soon to be daddy, Virat is currently playing the Test match between India and Australia.

Virat, who is currently in Adelaide for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series, is expecting his first child with Anushka in January. He will fly back to Mumbai after the first Test match between India and Australia, which will end on December 21.

Captian Kohli, played exceptionally well today. Seeing him take that crucial catch against Australia, netizens don't want him to go on paternity leave. Instead, they are asking BCCI to arrange for a private jet for Anushka.

Check out the Tweets below:

Great catch from Captain Virat Kohli, in the air and took a brilliant catch - ends Cameron Green. Ashwin on a roll. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2020

@imVkohli turns superman, not with bat, but in the field. Marvellous catch to dismiss Green, giving his team another boost to take a stranglehold on the match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2020

@BCCI Do whatever , bring Anushka to Australia by private jet but don't let @imVkohli leave. Don't worry about money we can collect chanda for that. ?? — Ananya (@art_chieverr) December 18, 2020

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is spending time with her family in Mumbai.

