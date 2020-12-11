Time flies and how! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli complete three years of togetherness!! This year is, indeed, extra special for them as the couple is celebrating their third-anniversary, and soon they will be embarking on a new journey and in just a month will be embracing parenthood.

The soon to be parents never shy away from expressing their love for each other openly, be it on the cricket stands, or their social media PDA's or media interview. This morning, the romantic couple took to social media pages and wished each other in the cutest way possible.

Virat and Anushka's loveable post wishing each other is heart-melting

Anushka Sharma painted Instagram red with a mushy post for cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka posted an adorable photo of themselves and wrote: "3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you."

The picture shows Anushka hugging Virat from the back as they share a precious moment.

Check out:

Virat Kohli is currently on a tour of Australia with the Indian team, he also took to social media and shared a wonderful monochromic picture from their wedding album and wrote in the caption, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

The couple are expecting their first child in January 2021

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy in August. The couple posted adorable pictures of themselves with this caption: "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021."

Walking down the memory lane

Anushka and Virat's dream wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at a destination wedding in Tuscany in 2017. They flew into the Italian town with only close family and friends and also maintained a strict 'no-mobiles-allowed' policy at the wedding. For the wedding festivities, the couple wore stunning outfits designed by Sabyasachi.

Reminiscing Viruksha's journey: Unseen and candid pictures that exude love is timeless

Anushka Sharma on early marriage

Speaking to Filmfare Anushka talked about her early marriage said

I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma has starred in films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film Zero.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Jodi is a match made in heaven!