Two policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman, Achyuthanandan Sahu were killed by Naxals in Dantewada in Aranpur, Chhattisgarh on October 30, Tuesday. Earlier, the TV crew from the public service broadcaster were also attacked by Maoist group at Dantewada.

P Sunder Raj, the DIG of Naxal operations, confirmed the attack. According to NDTV, he said, "Our party had gone to the area for patrolling. The Doordarshan crew was with them."

He also said, "Our patrolling team was ambushed today in Dantewada. A sub-inspector, a constable and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed. Two other policemen were injured."

Reports state that the Doordarshan crew had gone to Dantewada to film a documentary when the attack took place.

On Tuesday morning, they had interviewed SP Abhishek Pallav and were on their way to Nilabhaya.

The attack comes just days after BJP leader Nandal Mudiyami was left critically injured by suspected Naxals in the Dantewada district on Sunday. Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also killed after Naxals blew up a bullet-proof bunker (BPB) vehicle in Bijapur district.

The state of Chhattisgarh goes to polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

