The latest season of Indian Idol is here and has already started jumping up the TRP chart. Last week the show was at the third spot and seems to be going strong. Apart from the phenomenal singing talents, it is the camaraderie between the three judges too that makes it an entertaining watch. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The trio not only share an incredible bond but also never shy away from pulling each other's legs.

During one of the recent episodes, Neha Kakkar, who has recently been married, invented her own game – Kitta nai kitta. The game was basically about Neha throwing random, awkward questions at the two of them and they had to say whether they have done it (kitta) or not done it (nai kitta). Neha was seen saying that she has a game which will be called Nehu's game show. She further added that she is a Sikh woman now and she was so obsessed with the game that it was running through her mind even on the day of her wedding.

Neha then asked the two of them whether they had ever passed stool or urine in a swimming pool. Awkward Vishal Dadlani quickly asked Neha, "No, No. Don't be so disgusting." Himesh Reshammiya also said that he would complain to Neha's husband, Rohanpreet, about this.

However, that didn't deter Neha's spirit and she gleefully asked if they have ever felt anything warm near them inside the swimming pool. A visibly disgusted Vishal is seen asking Neha to not look at him and continues to smile. Himesh also hides his face while Neha continues laughing.

Neha, who had recently been a guest at Bigg Boss 14 had told Salman Khan that she made a song for the first time in her life and she had no idea that she was writing her own future in those lyrics. Neha fell in love with her co-star from the song and soon tied-the-knot.