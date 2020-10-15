Social media went into a tizzy after the news of Neha Kakkar's alleged wedding with Rohanpreet broke out. Be it fans, well-wishers or celebs; wishes started pouring in for the couple from all sections of the society. Neha and Rohanpreet's mushy pictures also made us believe that the couple was making it official. However, Neha's latest poster has left everyone confused.

When Neha declared her love for Rohanpreet with the hashtag – nehupreet; celebs like Aditya Narayan, Bharti Singh, Vishal Dadlani and many others started congratulating the couple. Neha also hinted at an alleged roka ceremony with one of her pictures with Rohanpreet. The duo keeps bombarding social media with their lovey-dovey posts and messages for each other. Aditya Narayan had even said in an interview that though he wouldn't be able to attend the wedding, there are many industry people like Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani who would attend the ceremony. However, it looks like, there might not be a real wedding after all.

Neha Kakkar has shared a poster of her upcoming album, 'Nehu da Vyah' on social media. The album cover has Neha dressed as a bride and Rohanpreet as a groom with the duo looking romantically at each other. While sharing the picture, Neha wrote, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh 21st October #NehuPreet"

Real or Reel?

Ever since the picture, fans and celebs are left confused about whether there is going to be a real wedding or was it all for publicity or a gimmick for TRPs. There have been several celebs who have congratulated Neha and Rohanpreet again. Many fans are also going gaga over the chemistry between the two in the poster.

However, not everyone is convinced. "Why do I have a feeling that they're actually not a couple and everything was to create the buzz before the release," wrote one social media user, while another wrote, "just another gimmick for music video publicity."

Even Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Arre! Now I am confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf batao, guys!! Kapde silvane hain ya download/stream/like/share karna hai?" Badshah also wrote, "yaar badi confusion hai".

The poster says that the album would release on October 21, 2020. We guess, the only option we have is to wait till the date to get an official confirmation or statement on the same.