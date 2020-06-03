Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, has received several backlashes over the course of his presidential term. Many have voiced opinions on his conduct and deemed his remarks offensive, sexist, and racist, from time to time.

Many also consider his ideas and principles to be the root cause of the prevalent racism in America. The death of George Floyd has sparked a nationwide furor with many people demanding Trump to resign. Adding momentum to the ongoing revolt against racism, a picture of a vandalised Hollywood Walk of Fame star surfaced on the internet last night. The star belonged to none other than Trump also known as POTUS.

However, after some digging, it was revealed that the picture was in fact an old one. The vandalism took place back in 2018 which is when the picture was taken. However, post the incident, an iron grill was made to guard the president's star.

Regardless of when the incident took place, social media was flooded with shares, likes, and retweets for the picture of the vandalised star. Many people questioned why Trump had a star in the first place, while several others applauded the person who destroyed the star.

The country has seen many protests in the last few days following the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old was arrested for having paid for a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit 20 dollar note. When arrested, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, 44 pinned him to the ground and then kept his knee on his neck causing him to suffocate. The video that captured the incident shows Chauvin with his knee on George's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was due to suffocation.