Just a few weeks after Donald Trump conducted peace talks with North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un, a Christian preacher has claimed that the reigning US president is the world's saviour who has been sent by the God to delay apocalypse.

Is Donald Trump our saviour?

The controversial remarks were made by Jim Bakker, a renowned televangelist. In the Wednesday episode of the 'Jim Bakker show', the televangelist claimed that God himself has told him about the rise of Donald Trump as the saviour of humankind. He also added that God has sent Trump to the earth to delay an unavoidable doomsday so that people will get enough time to prepare themselves during times of devastation.

"This is what He (God) told me. Donald Trump is a respite in this troubled times and I sent him in grace to give you time to prepare for what's coming on the earth. We have a president people think is crazy. They call him crazy, but he's making peace treaties, he's doing all the things to try to solve the world's problems and God has put him on earth. God spoke to me the other night, He said, 'I put Donald Trump on earth to give you time, the church, to get ready," said Bakker, Dailystar reports.

Bakker during the talk revealed that the increasing number of natural disasters including Hurricane Irma and Maria are an indication that the end days are near.

Humans should prepare for the end days

This is not the first time that Jim Bakker is talking about doomsday and world end in his shows. In many of his previous episodes, the televangelist had made it clear that humans are now going through the final days.

He has many times asked humans to prepare for the end days and being prepared means procuring a fruit bundle with 20-years shelf life and food for seven years.

As Bakker's revelations went viral, many conspiracy theorists have connected his predictions with David Meade's Nibiru claims. Meade, who is a strong proponent of the Nibiru apocalypse theory had several times revealed that killer planet Nibiru will soon appear in the skies, which will, in turn, trigger the seven-year tribulation period. As per Meade, the planet will witness several natural disasters during this tribulation period. After this devastating period, the world will go through 1,000 years of peace, and finally, the world will end forever.