Praising Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump called the Prime Minister a "great guy" who is loved by his countrymen.

While addressing a rally in South Carolina, a southern-eastern US state, President Trump joked that he would never be excited again about crowds after having addressed over 100,000 spectators in Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Terming his recent visit to India "worthwhile", President Trump said, "I was with the Prime Minister of India, Modi. Great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I'm coming here."

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we''re doing pretty well, I'll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too. Tell you they have a great love for ... They have a great love. They have a great leader, and they have a great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip," President Trump added.

READ | How Donald Trump struggled to pronounce names of Swami Vivekananda, Sachin Tendulkar

Trump in India

During Donald Trump and Melania Trump's two-day India visit earlier this week, Potus and Flotus attended various events and visited Ahmedabad and Agra, besides New Delhi.

The US President and First Lady landed in Ahmedabad following which PM Narendra Modi welcomed them with a hug at the airport. PM Modi also greeted Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Ahmedabad.

Trump took a brief halt of 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

Later, Trump addressed the "Namaste Trump" event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium along with PM Modi

The President and First Lady had flown to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Taj Mahal before moving to the national capital for the official reception and bilateral talks.

(With agency inputs)