US President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly looking to clamp down on a visa programme that gives US citizenship to those who invest $500,000 in the country and create 10 jobs.

The move comes amid allegations – and concerns raised by US lawmakers – that the visa regime has led to corruption and poses a security threat to the US.

Here are 10 things to know about the visa programme, why the Trump administration is targeting it next, and how Indians may be affected: