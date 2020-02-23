US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will arrive on a 36-hour-long visit to India on Monday, February 24. The US President will first address the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, then visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

It seems that President Trump has a lot on his plate during his two-day official visit in India.

Trump and the First Lady will get a taste of Gujarati delicacies such as Khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, and multigrain rotis during their stay in Ahmedabad on February 24, stated Chef Suresh Khanna from Fortune Landmark Hotel.

All menus have undergone security checks

Chef Suresh Khanna, who has been made in-charge of the dishes to be prepared on the occasion of President Trump's visit, told news agency ANI, "It is a big day. Special arrangements have been made for the US President. We are really looking forward to his visit. The local items of Gujarat have been included such as Khaman, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis, coconut water, ice teas, special chai, and snacks."

The chef also confirmed that all menus have undergone security checks.

Inside Trump's GRAND suite in Delhi's ITC Maurya

ITC Maurya has virtually turned into a fortress as the countdown begins to receive the most powerful man in the world -- US President Donald Trump.

Potus or President Donald Trump, along with Flotus or First Lady Melania, will become the fourth US President to stay at the Grand Presidential Suite or the Chanakya Suite of the ultra-luxe ITC Maurya on Sardar Patel Marg in the national capital.

Preparations to welcome the US Prez and Melania Trump are in full swing in Ahmedabad, where the two are scheduled to land tomorrow. Before heading to Motera Stadium to attend the ''Namaste Trump'' event, Trump will probably go to the Sabarmati Ashram.

In the wake of Trump's visit, security has been beefed up in Ahmedabad. Hoardings of the Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi have been placed throughout the city to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Donald Trump has got two busy days in India. On the second day of his visit, the dignitaries will arrive in the national capital to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade.

(With agency inputs)