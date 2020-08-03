US President Donald Trump today tweeted about his visit to Florida last week that was part of his push to show that things are normal there despite coronavirus pandemic and people like him more than Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, his tweet didn't get him the intended result.

First, his claim of the large crowd that was even larger than the 2016 (presidential ceremony) crowd didn't hold true. Pictures of his visit to Florida that are going around on Twitter, show a very thin crowd with a large area around the venue look vacant.

It is FRORIDA, Trump says

Secondly, he misspelled Florida as "Frorida," and was soon made fun of for making the error.

One cannot deny that for lesser mortals, like you and me, for once we can be excused for making grammar or spelling mistakes, but if by luck or bad luck you are the president of US like Donald Trump, who has boasted of having the "the best words," there is no chance that you are not going to be grilled for making the typo or spelling errors.

Today it was one of the many such days for Trump.

Withing in minutes after him tweeting about his visit to Florida, more than 84 million of his followers took the notice of the misspelled Frorida and the word started to trend.

Trump's tweet which was intended to flaunt the crowd that was there to welcome him, drew attention to his misspelling and the presence of the thin crowd against his claim.

Here are some of the reactions to his misspelling and claim of the crowd more than 2016 waiting for him in Florida:

Trump, who on several occasions has boasted about his intelligence, strong memory, his best words and education, has become a source of gaffe for his spelling errors and odd usage of words.

So frequent have been his spelling mistakes that the website Factba.se, which tracks every word uttered by Trump and other politicians termed him Misspeller-in-Chief.

Since becoming the president of the United States, according to the website, Trump has made over 188 spelling errors. Which can be translated as a spelling error every five days.

While most of his mistake have either been corrected or forgotten few were etched in people's memory forever. Among those, the most famous has been "covfefe".

He even misspelt his wife's name on Twitter.

Here are some of his most famous spelling errors that caught people' attention: