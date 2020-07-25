The President of the United States of America Donald Trump's tweets drop like bombs when they do. Most of them, especially the ones that he tweets when he is rather emotionally charged end up courting one too many controversies.

Many of those tweets make sense, while some are just too 'Covefefe' for anyone to fathom. "I don't know about others but Trump tweets are a constant source of entertainment," says Kavin D.

During this interview, President Trump has said that he sometimes regrets his tweets and retweets. Especially the ones which land him in a controversy. When asked something on the lines of did he ever wake up and wished he hadn't sent that Tweet? Trump responded "often" "Too often."

"It used to be in the old days, before this, you'd write a letter and you'd say 'this letter's really bad' and you'd put it on your desk and you'd go back tomorrow and you'd say 'oh I'm glad I didn't send this.' But we don't with Twitter right? We put it out instantaneously and we feel great and then you start getting phone calls: 'Did you really say this?' I say 'what's wrong with that?' and you find a lot of things. It's not the tweets it's the retweets that get you in trouble."

"It's not the tweets it's the retweets that get you in trouble." —Donald Trump

Many feel that Donald Trump is his own enemy and that he has an issue with impulse and emotion control.

"And this man's finger is on the nuclear button?," said Robert M. Roseth. "So he's incapable or self-control and uneducable. And why is this news?, chuckled, Larry Haft.

"Some people say that the definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over again, while expecting different results. How is it even possible that he hasn't seemed to have learned anything from his numerous Twitter disasters?." wrote AJ Cooper.