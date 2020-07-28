US President Donald Trump and other conservatives like him have long disputed the advice of scientists and medical fraternity on the matter of coronavirus. That has been known for quite some time.

They have been disputing doctors' advice that wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene and keeping social distance like practices are fundamental in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Not to forget, their support for the controversial drug Hydroxychloroquine even after FDA rescinded its emergency use against the virus.

Donald Trump's new favourite: Dr Stella Immanuel

But diminishing every reason for the objection against scientifically tested advice and treatment, Donald Trump and his likes have found a new star in Dr Stella Immanuel whose most outlandish claim is truly out of this world: Gynaecological problems like cysts, endometriosis and infertility are the physical effects of demons having sex with humans and depositing demons sperm in humans in their dream world.

"Demon sperm responsible for cyst, infertility and impotence'

If this bizarre claim is enough to jolt you and force you to pinch yourself to actually believe that this is being said in the 21st century, you are not alone. We will come to it later, but first, let read how she describes it.

She says that medical issues like endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence happen because demons and witches have sex with humans in the dream world.

"They are responsible for serious gynaecological problems," Immanuel said. "We call them all kinds of names—endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband," she claimed this in a 2013 sermon on the topic, Daily Beast reported.

She claimed since demons could not get it (sex) up there, they do it here with humans in their dream world.

'HCQ can treat coronavirus'

On the issue of coronavirus, she claims that hydroxychloroquine, the drug that Donald Trump has also touted to be effective and says he has taken himself, can treat coronavirus. She claimed that HCQ is so potent that protective face masks are not required.

Reading "demon sperm" theory proposed by her, one might believe that Immanuel would be some kind of a religious leader and a believer of supernatural entities to make such an outlandish and ludicrous claim. She is a religious leader but she is also a certified medical practitioner in Texas, and that what makes her a decisive figure in the fight against coronavirus.

Where on the one hand, the scientific community outrightly rejected her claim, conservatives overwhelmingly embraced her message.

Conservatives embrace Stella Immanuel

Donald Trump, who has so frequently been at the loggerheads with the top immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci, CDC and the FDA over the efficacy of Hrdroxycholoruquine in treatment against the coronavirus, has hugely supported Dr Stella Immanuel who received her medical degree in Nigeria.

On Monday, he retweeted a video of Immmaunel where she made the controversial claim about HCQ. His son Donald Trump Jr retweeted the video with a comment, "must watch."

The video and its message were very well received by conservatives making topics like Hydroxychloroquine, Demon sperm, and Alien trend all through the day.

Facebook, Twitter delete the video

Both Facebook and Twitter later deleted the video for "sharing false information" about the virus, but not before the video cumulatively raked in over 13 million views.

Now, let's see how people who apparently value science a little more than some unfounded belief reacted to doctor Stella Immanuel's claim on demon sperm causing cyst, infertility and impotence.