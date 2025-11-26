Donal Bisht has slammed the reports of her dating Abhishek Bajaj while he was still married to Akanksha Jindal. Ever since Akanksha Jindal's claims of cheating in marriage, many reports have named Donal Bisht as the reason behind the couple's split. Abhishek Bajaj, who was a part of Bigg Boss 19, had also called the allegations baseless.

And now, Donal has threatened to take legal action against anyone linking her up with Abhishek. In a long social media post, Bisht said that she had been out of town and thus didn't know what was happening behind her back. She warned people not to comment or spread fake news if they don't know the truth.

Donal speaks out

"I was shooting out of town and didn't have the time to look into this, so now that I'm back I have only one thing to say: stop dragging my name into unnecessary bullsh*t. If you don't know the truth, don't comment or spread fake rumours, because I will not tolerate it," she wrote.

Legal action

"Any false allegations or defamation will face strict legal action," she further added. She added that her name was used by people to benefit themselves and she was happy that she could be of some use but now she is done with it. Donal further urged everyone to be careful while dragging a good family girl's name like this.

"I have worked hard to build my name through all the work I've done over the years. I'm a respectable girl from a good family with solid moral values. I'm here to work, not to be part of anyone's drama. I'm in this industry because of my love for cinema, for creativity, and for the craft God has destined me for—that's all I know. Please spare me from these fake narratives. Thank you, and see you soon on screen!"