Abhishek Bajaj's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone shocked. The desi munda was touted to be one of the finalists on the Salman Khan-hosted show since the beginning. His fans and followers were left heartbroken over his sudden eviction. Several celebrities also expressed their surprise at the Punjabi munda being evicted this early.

Abhishek Bajaj came out of the show and witnessed the massive love he received from everyone. In several interviews, the actor spoke about Pranit's decision to evict him, his bond with Ashnoor Kaur, and lots more.

On Pranit evicting him: Abhishek said in an interview that he got emotional towards the end as he realized that either he or Ashnoor would be leaving the house. He mentioned that what hurt him more was the fact that their pair would be broken no matter who gets evicted. He added that since Pranit always used to tell him that he was the priority, he never thought that the stand-up comic would save Ashnoor and not him.

Cold war with Gaurav Khanna: 'Humara Bajaj' told a website that even though there were differences in the point-of-view of the two, he always remained respectful towards the 'Masterchef' winner. He added that he never spoke about Khanna behind his back but maintained that he wasn't playing to his full potential.

Love angle with Ashnoor Kaur: Ashnoor and Abhishek clicked from the day they entered the house. Even though their friendship seemed more than just that, Bajaj has told a website that it was just friendship and nothing beyond that. Abhishek clarified that in such a big house with so many different personalities, she was the only one he could resonate with. He cleared the air and added that there was no love angle between the two of them, just solid friendship.