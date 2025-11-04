Salman Khan's recent joke while talking about Tanya Mittal has left social media divided. It was during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19 that Salman went beyond the lines of this being a family show and made an abusive joke. It was during one of the tasks that Tanya was doing, that Salman used an indecent word, adding, how she keeps fooling everyone inside the house.

What went down

In the video going viral, Salman accompanied by Ekta Kapoor asks Mittal, "Kya aap matka bhi banati hain?" Quick to react, the BB contestant said, "Haan sir, ab jaak sab kuch banaungi." It was here that Salman said, "Haan, ab itna ch***ya bana hi chuki ho."

His statement left all the housemates shocked and then hooting over Tanya.

The clip has now gone viral with social media divided over Salman's statement. Some have called it offensive, while some have argued that Mittal deserved to hear this.

"It was clearly visible he was frustrated with Tanya...she deserved this only," a user commented.

"That hooting though," another user commented.

"First time I agree with Salman," a social media user wrote.

"After so many years finally salman sir is back," another social media user commented.

"She deserved that," read a comment.

"Itna clean show," another comment read.

"Salman is happy that everyone is cheering for his joke," was one more of the reactions.

However, there were also some people who objected to Salman Khan using such a word on National television.

"And he was ridiculing Farhana for bad language," a user commented.

"On a public platform you can't use such slang for a woman it's definitely derogatory... People from different countries are watching this," another user wrote.

"Control bhai control," read a comment.

"RIP family show," another comment read.