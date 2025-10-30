Baseer Ali's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has sparked quite some uproar. Apart from the hashtags to bring him back and boycott BB, several celebs have also reacted sharply to his elimination. Prince Narula also called it a conspiracy and added that Roadies people don't get out just like that. Narula's statements have irked former Splitsvilla contestant Sidharth Bharadwaj.

Sidharth's outburst

Sidharth, who was a part of Bigg Boss 5, has mocked Prince's statements. "Maa kasam mujhe laga Baseer ki vidhwa hai tu. Baseer is no more in the show. (I swear, I thought you are Baseer's widow) Break bangles in his name. If Baseer is not in the show, then what should we do? Let's stage a protest by Anna Hazare or let's get him rallied from Telangana to Maharashtra. We will put a big statue of Baseer," he wrote on social media.

Bhardwaj further poked fun at Baseer and said that not only was he irritating but he also got voted out because he wore that small jacket. He added that he was going to file a police complaint against him for wearing that jacket.

"Baseer was one of the most irritating guys to watch on screen. And I am telling you why he was thrown out. He wore a small jacket; I am telling you, I was going to file a police complaint... how did he wear that jacket?" the former Splitsvilla contestant mocked Ali.

Not just this, Sid concluded, saying, "You are behaving like a 12-year-old. Be a man, grow up. You don't have to cry like a 12-year-old. Develop your skill set. Do the next show." In the caption for the post, Bhardwaj slammed Baseer and Prince for accusing Bigg Boss over his eviction.