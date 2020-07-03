While the nation is still mourning the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood lost another gem. Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3 around 1:52 am after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 71. Fondly called Masterji was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra in Mumbai on June 17 after complaining of breathing issues.

In a career spanning over 40 years, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. She has trained some of the best dancers like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Masterji was honoured with three National awards for her splendid choreography in Devdas, Jab We Met and Sringaram. Besides National Awards, she also received Filmfare Awards for Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and Tezaab.

Remembering the legendary choreographer, below are some popular songs choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga: Beta

From the movie Beta, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga still remains one of the hit dance numbers to date. Madhuri's expressions, sexy moves and the slow beat tune were highly appreciated.

Dola Re Dola: Devdas

Saroj Khan trained Madhuri and Aishwarya for this song and both the actresses did complete justice to the song. Dola Re Dola is undoubtedly one of the most popular dance numbers that Bollywood has ever produced.

Nimbooda Nimbooda: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Another hit song Nimbooda Nimbooda from 1999's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam features Aishwarya. One can't miss her expressions and Saroj Khan's spectacular dance choreography in the song.

Tabaah Ho Gaye: Kalank

With Madhuri's song Tabah Ho Gaye, Saroj Khan made a comeback to mainstream Bollywood in 2019. It was her last choreographed song. Tabah Ho Gaye is solely picturised on Madhuri.

Hawa Hawai: Mr. India

Saroj Khan trained late actress Sridevi in the chart-buster song Hawa Hawai from Mr India. Sridevi's moves remain one of the iconic dance numbers of all time.

Yeh Ishq Haaye: Jab We Met

Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yeh Ishq Haaye is a melodious song. Saroj Khan trained Kareena for the graceful dance moves, which makes the song livelier.