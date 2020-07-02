There is no second thought that Bollywood celebrities live a luxurious life - be it designer dresses, houses, expensive cars, extravaganza trips or private jets. But there are only a few biggies of Bollywood who are capable of buying properties in their favourite holiday destinations abroad. They prefer to spend their holidays in their own luxurious homes rather than putting up in hotels.

From Shah Rukh Khan's The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai to Shilpa Shetty's Rs 100 crore mansion in the UK, take a look at some of Bollywood stars' expensive holiday homes located in different countries.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: King Khan owns a luxury holiday home at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, which is worth whopping Rs 17.84 crores (approximately). The property is spread across 8500 square feet and 14,000 square feet plots. The property comes with its private beach and pool. SRK also owns an apartment worth 20 million pounds in central London (Park Lane).

Akshay Kumar: Apart from owing a few apartments and bungalows in Toronto, Canada and a bungalow on a popular beach in Mauritius, Akshay has also bought an entire hill in Canada.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Priyanka co-owns a plush mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California along with husband Nick Jonas. The mansion, which spreads across 20 square feet is worth Rs $20 million (Rs 144 crore). The actress also owns a mansion in Montreal and that has a private pool as well.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fans of Kareena and Saif are aware of the fact that the couple loves to holiday in Switzerland. It's been a tradition for the good-looking couple to celebrate New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland every year and hence, they have bought a luxury chalet in the snowy country.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: The Bachchan couple's lavish holiday villa in Dubai has exquisite interiors and is worth INR 54 crores approximately. Apparently, the villa is a gift to their daughter.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa and Raj own a lavish seven-bedroom mansion, which is located on Weybridge, Surrey and is worth a massive Rs100 crores. The couple often flies off to UK for their holidays and perhaps that was the reason behind Raj buying a house in the UK. The couple also owned an apartment on the 19th floor of the tallest tower in the world—The Burj Khalifa, Dubai. But in 2016, they sold off the property as it was too small for the family.