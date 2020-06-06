Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is ranked 52 in the recently released Forbes 2020 list of World's 100 highest-paid celebrities. In fact, he is the only Indian to feature on the list with an estimate earning of $48.5 million earnings (approximately Rs 366 crore).
While a lot is known about the Khiladi star and his family including his famous wife Twinkle Khanna, their children and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia, not many are aware of his sister Alka Bhatia, who prefers to stay away from the limelight.
Take a look at some of the lesser-known facts of the gorgeous sister of Sooryavanshi actor.
- Alka had made headlines when she tied to the knot with real-estate business tycoon Surendra Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group. The couple was in news for their huge age gap. Surendra was 55-year-old and Alka 40 when they got hitched in 2012.
- Rumour had it that Akshay initially objected to Alka's decision, probably because of the huge age difference between the couple. Surendra was earlier married to Priti, with whom he has three children. He divorced his first wife a year before tying the knot with Alka.
- The actor finally gave his nod to the wedding after the family convinced him. Akshay, in fact, participated happily in the wedding ceremonies, the pictures of which made it to the Internet.'
- According to Forbes, Surendra's net worth is $1.29 billion as of 2018. He is among the richest Indians and his real-estate company is one of the largest in the country. In 2018, the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, was in the news when he gave up his Indian citizenship to become a citizen of Cyprus, an island nation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
- In 2017, the otherwise camera-shy Alka recorded a video for her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The video titled 'Direct Dil Se', went viral on the Internet. Referring Akshay (Rajiv Bhatia) as Raju, Alka praised her brother for his contribution towards women empowerment and spoke at length about the importance of making women stronger rather than protecting her.
View this post on Instagram
Mujhe Aur Meri Beti Ko Mere Bhai Ne Life Ka Sabse Bada Gift Diya Khudka Dhyan Khud Rakhne Ka #AlkaBhatia Mam Sister Of @akshaykumar Sir #HappyRakshaBandhan This Rakshabandhan Do Not Protect Your Sister , Empower Her @akshaykumar #akshaykumar #khiladi @rajeevmasand #akshaykumarofficials #khiladikumar #akki #akkians #boss #ProudToBeAnAkkian