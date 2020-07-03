Another sad day for the entertainment industry as the veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who trained many leading actors of the tinsel town died today due to cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on June 20, 2020. As per the reports, her daughter confirmed that Saroj Khan died due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

According to the media reports, Saroj Khan's condition started to deteriorate on Thursday night in the ICU and she breathed her last at 1.52 am on Friday. Bollywood is mourning over the sudden demise of the legendary choreographer.

Saroj Khan's last rites

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, today. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra and her relatives have previously informed that her condition was getting better. But fate had something else in mind and Bollywood once again lost a precious gem.

Started at an early age as a dancer and choreographer, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, gaining the title of 'The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India'. Being an ace choreographer for more than four decades, Saroj Khan bagged three National Awards.

From Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai' and 'Ek Do Teen', 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, to 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met in 2007 many leading actresses of Bollywood have grooved on the steps of Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan, one of the most reputed choreographers of Bollywood got her first break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam (1974) and her last song was with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank movie released in 2019. She choreographed the song 'Tabaah' making it a memorable one.

