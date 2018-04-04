When it comes to the smartphone displays, Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, with their Super AMOLED curved-edge display, seem to boast the best screens around. But despite the narrower and more compact design, the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Infinity Displays on the phones might seem a bit much for lovers of compact smartphones.

And Samsung seems to have acknowledged that. If a leaked Geekbench listing is to be believed, Samsung might just treat us to a smaller Galaxy S9 — a Galaxy S9 Mini, perhaps.

The world's largest smartphone manufacturer has quite a big smartphone launch lined up for this year — that of Samsung Galaxy Note9, but now a new Geekbench listing has revealed that Samsung might also be working on a mini variant of its 2018 flagship.

A Geekbench database entry from April 2 shows a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G8750, along with some specs.

As per the entry, the Samsung smartphone will run Android 8.0.0 Oreo, which is pretty obvious for a device that is not manufactured by Apple. The device is apparently powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor that's mated to 4GB of RAM.

Further, the listing shows that the device scored 1,619 points in the single-core test and 5,955 in the multi-core test.

Judging by the specs, the SM-G8750 seems to be a premium mid-range offering, but Samsung might decide to make some changes in terms of the specs before it launches the device.

Also, the fact that the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 660 processor along with 4 gigs of RAM aligns perfectly with what we would expect from a mini variant of the Galaxy S9.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the Galaxy S9 Mini. Rumors have suggested such a device featuring a 5-inch display, but one that sports Samsung's gorgeous edge-to-edge display design.

Having said that, the Galaxy S9 Mini is still a speculated device. Samsung hasn't released a Mini in the S-series lineup since the Galaxy S5 Mini back in 2014. The company, however, launched some Mini variants in the A-series, offering a smaller form factor with mid-range internals and coming at a much cheaper price point.

Mini variants of flagships are more Sony's game. The Japanese smartphone-maker has always come up with a compact variant of most of its flagships. This year, too, it launched the Xperia XZ2 Compact featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor, same as the Xperia XZ2 flagship.

But that doesn't mean we should rule out the possibility of a Galaxy S9 Mini from Samsung just yet. Samsung's next high-profile launch event is likely to be held around IFA Berlin, which is usually held in August or September.

For obvious reasons, the Galaxy Note9 will be the star at the unveiling. However, that doesn't mean a new mid-ranger won't feature at the event.