Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to be deeply in love right now, but the actor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif reportedly feels that the Highway actress will face the same fate that she had witnessed.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Katrina thinks that Ranbir and Alia's relationship will not last long, and the actor will break her heart. However, she has been refraining from making a warning call to her friend as it might give a wrong impression.

"Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there, seen it all. But it's not Katrina's nature to poke her nose in other's affairs. Besides anything that she would say in the way of a warning would sound like sour grapes to the outside world. So she's just keeping quiet," the publication quoted a source close to Katrina as saying.

The report also stated that Katrina, who considered Alia to be a good friend, is hurt by the latter's sudden closeness to Ranbir despite knowing her past affair with him. This has caused some rift between the two divas, according to the report.

"Katrina who is not known to share buddy vibes with any other actress had warmed up to Alia, giving the younger girl lots of fitness and food advice. That apart they also shared a lot of girl-time together. This was all before Alia began to grow close to Ranbir Kapoor," the source told the publication.

Ranbir had dated Katrina for quite a long time before the duo parting ways, leaving fans shocked. They had broken up at a time when there was a buzz of their marriage.

While the actress still seems to be single, Ranbir apparently has found love again in Alia. The Brahmastra co-stars have been seen together at various places, which ignited the buzz. Ranbir even recently almost confirmed the affair saying that "it's too new" to talk about.