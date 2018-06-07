Alia Bhatt, who is believed to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, revealed a couple of reasons for which she will get married. Unlike Ranbir's previous girlfriend Katrina Kaif, she also said that she does not want to have a live-in relationship.

Alia said that reasons that might convince her for marriage are to have kids, to be with the person she loves, or just to avoid being in a live-in relationship.

"Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I am in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I have always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, 'This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married," Alia told Hindustan Times.

She also said that she has not set any deadline for her wedding and might tie the knot if she feels she wants to live with the person she loves.

"Yes, I have not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, 'Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work.' So, I may get married just to live with that person," the Raazi actress said.

Citing the third reason to get married, Alia said that she might get hitched so that she does not have to stay with the person before marriage.

"It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it may happen for that reason," the 25-year-old actress told the publication.

Earlier, Ranbir and Katrina reportedly had a live-in relationship after dating each other for quite some time. However, soon after the two shifted together, their liaison had ended. Just a few days ago, Ranbir had apparently confirmed his love affair with Alia by saying that "it's too new" and so, he does not want to talk much about it.