Ram Charan's visit to London where he revealed his Madame Tussauds wax statue – is not just a crowning achievement in his life and career. It may have been a teaser for something larger. And now, if reports are anything to go by then Netflix is secretly making a documentary about the RRR star's life and journey.

The venture, which has been filming over the past six months, will be premiered on the streaming giant, says a report in Telugu Chitraalu. Though there has been no official announcement from the makers on Netflix or Ram Charan's end regarding the same, reports claim that the documentary will be inspired by SS Rajamouli's recent docu-feature which combined personal stories with making-the-film footage.

The fan turnout at Ram Charan's residence after the buzz on his new film Game Changer was one of the significant moments that was recorded for the documentary, as per a report. The occasion is viewed as a milestone in his career and hundreds of fans turned out to confess their love, demonstrating how greatly the star was in tune with his audience.

If this is true, this venture may be reminiscent of Netflix's hit documentary on Nayanthara, which offered a rare insight into her personal and professional space for fans. A deep dive into Ram Charan's life — his tryst with cinema, his family connections and the worldwide acclaim that follows him — would no doubt make for a great watch.

The timing was perfect. Ram Charan was recently the cynosure of all eyes at the Royal Albert Hall in London for RRR live orchestra concert. He was pictured with his co-star Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli as they partied in their film's international success. At the Madame Tussauds launch, he was joined by father megastar Chiranjeevi in what was an emotional and iconic family moment.

Interestingly, there is buzz that Mahesh Babu may have become part of the celebrations in London. The superstar is collaborating with Rajamouli on SSMB29 which also reportedly features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.