Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is back in Hyderabad after enjoying a holiday in Rome with his family. As per Telugu123 reports, he is now ready to continue working on his upcoming movie SSMB29. This film is being directed by the well-known filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on this project which is expected to be a grand adventure with international settings.

The team had already completed two shooting schedules before taking a short break. During this break, Priyanka Chopra went to the US Rajamouli travelled to Japan to promote his documentary RRR: Behind and Beyond and Mahesh Babu spent some peaceful family time in Rome. A video of him showing his passport at the airport went viral and caught the attention of fans online.

Now that Mahesh is back in Hyderabad, the next phase of filming will begin soon. The production team is likely to announce the upcoming schedule in the coming days.

This much-awaited movie is being produced by KL Narayana under the banner of Durga Arts. The cast includes talented actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and the music is being composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram. It is an action drama film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. It features Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.