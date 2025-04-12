Krrish 4 Update: Priyanka Chopra locks Rs 30 Crore deal or opts for profit-sharing model [Reports]

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is making a grand return to Bollywood after spending several years focusing on her Hollywood career. With two major projects now lined up, SSMB29 opposite Mahesh Babu and the much-anticipated Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka is reclaiming her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in the country.

According to a report by Siasat Daily, Priyanka is reportedly being paid Rs 30 crore for her role in SSMB29. For Krrish 4, her remuneration is expected to be in the Rs 20–30 crore range as well.

There is also speculation that she may opt for a profit-sharing model instead of a fixed fee — a strategy often employed by top-tier stars for high-budget projects.

Media reports suggest that Priyanka was "bowled over" by Hrithik Roshan's ambitious vision for Krrish 4 and signed on soon after their initial discussions. A report by Pinkvilla stated,

"The actress was ecstatic to see Hrithik take on the challenges of directing the film and was thrilled by the scale and story of the next chapter in the franchise."

As soon as news of Priyanka reuniting with Hrithik for Krrish 4 went viral, fans rejoiced and expressed high hopes for a stronger storyline. The duo's onscreen chemistry has always been a fan favorite, and Priyanka's return has only amplified the buzz around the film — which is expected to feature cutting-edge VFX, a powerful narrative, and even the return of the beloved alien character Jadoo.

Priyanka and Hrihtik meet

In a recent outing, Hrithik met Priyanka and Nick Jonas, along with Saba Azad, to watch Nick's Broadway musical, The Last Five Years. Following the show, Hrithik and Priyanka shared a picture on social media. The caption read, "We went in thinking it'll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind-blown and inspired like never before. The Last Five Years is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun, and food."

Krrish 4 will also mark Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut, as confirmed by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on March 28. After helming the first three films in the franchise, Rakesh has now officially handed over the reins to his son.

Production for Krrish 4 is expected to begin in early 2026, giving the team ample time to fine-tune the screenplay, prepare for the VFX-heavy sequences, and finalise the remaining cast.