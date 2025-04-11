Last month, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan officially announced Krrish 4 and revealed that his son, Hrithik Roshan, will be directing the film. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the return of familiar faces such as Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha.

Hrithik is currently in the U.S., where he recently met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. A video clip from Hrithik's meet-and-greet event has taken the internet by storm. It features him on stage, interacting with the audience and speaking about his recent meeting with the couple. He also praised Nick Jonas's performance in a Broadway musical.

"Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra... watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing in it. It's called The Last Five Years, in case you haven't seen it. We were chatting, and he actually told me that he is from New Jersey," Hrithik says in the viral video.

Hrithik and Priyanka in Krrish 4

Several reports have claimed that Priyanka will be part of Krrish 4, and some journalists have taken to Twitter (formerly X) to confirm the news.

#PriyankaChopra returns as Priya in #Krrish4, joining #HrithikRoshan who takes over as director for India’s biggest superhero film yet! Backed by #AdityaChopra & #YRF, the epic begins filming in early 2026 and marks the long awaited return of Jadoo after 23 years.#Krrish4… pic.twitter.com/VD9N6fNIzX — Siddharth R Kannan (@sidkannan) April 11, 2025

Hrithik has also confirmed that he will return to India soon to begin filming Krrish 4.

We are on the heels of beginning the journey of #Krrish4 as soon as I go back: #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/Ip07eq88Lh — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) April 11, 2025

He says, "We are on the heels of beginning the journey of Krrish 4 as soon as I go back."

The news of Hrithik and Priyanka reuniting for Krrish 4 has created a buzz online, with netizens expressing their excitement.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad, who is currently dating Hrithik, shared a few romantic photos from their getaway in the U.S.

When Rakesh Roshan confirmed krrish 4

On March 29, Rakesh Roshan took to social media and announced that Krrish 4 is in the works.

Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"