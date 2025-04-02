Movies and promotions go hand in hand. Gone are the days when celebrities promoted their films only after completing the entire shoot. Nowadays, with the advent of social media, several behind-the-scenes (BTS) clips and videos from film sets go viral, allowing audiences to watch bits and pieces of the movie long before its theatrical release.

This is exactly what happened with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently filming Anurag Basu's upcoming, yet-to-be-titled romantic thriller. Kartik is shooting alongside Sreeleela in Gangtok, Sikkim, and several videos from the set have been leaked online.

As the shooting continues in Gangtok, multiple clips from the sets have surfaced on social media. On Tuesday, a video went viral showing Kartik beating up a co-actor with a guitar.

In the first leaked clip, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are seen on stage, both holding a guitar. In this clip, a revamped version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the original Aashiqui (1990) can be heard, with Kartik lip-syncing while director Anurag Basu stands behind him, giving cues to the audience. However, it was the second leaked video that truly shocked netizens.

Another clip shows Kartik with a bandage on his hand, sitting on a bike with Sreeleela. In the next video, Kartik sports an intense look, tossing his cigarette aside before using his guitar to confront an intruder while Sreeleela's character watches in shock.

Ever since the movie was announced, two to three clips from the sets have been going viral every week, featuring Kartik and Sreeleela. This has frustrated social media users.

Bike rides are must in Kartik Aaryan movies now!

With so many leaks online, many feel the film's major moments are already exposed, reducing the excitement of watching it in theaters.

One user commented, "Lagta hai puri movie abhi hi dekh lunga, itne leaks aa rahe hain." (It looks like I'll watch the entire movie here itself with so many leaks coming out.)

Another user wrote, "Aadha picture to reel par hi dikha rahe ho yarr." ( Half the movie is seen on social media).

The third one mentioned, "Pleaseee don't upload the whole movie."

Work Front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a massive hit and shattered all box-office records.

Apart from this Anurag Basu's directorial, Kartik will be seen in Karan Johar's production venture Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.