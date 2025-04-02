Pakistani actor Fawad Khan enjoys a massive fan following in India. He has starred in several Bollywood films, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, and was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016.

However, due to the ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, Fawad was unable to take on other Bollywood projects.

At one point, he was reportedly set to star in a Karan Johar film opposite Katrina Kaif, but the project was eventually shelved due to the ban.

After a long wait of nine years, Fawad is finally making his Bollywood comeback!

On Tuesday, the teaser of Abir Gulaal, featuring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan, was unveiled, leaving fans ecstatic. The teaser received an overwhelming response from Fawad's Indian fans, who are now eagerly awaiting the trailer and poster reveal.

However, in less than 24 hours, Abir Gulaal found itself in controversy, as Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed its release in Maharashtra.

MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar said that they are strictly against the film's release in Maharashtra.

During an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Ameya said, "We only learned about this film's release today when the makers announced it. But we are making it clear that we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra because it features a Pakistani actor. Under no circumstances will we permit such films to be released in the state. We are gathering more information about the film and will soon issue a full statement."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also shared his views on the controversy. He reportedly stated, "There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it. Even if a few people watch it out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India."

He further advised Pakistani artists to focus on their industry rather than trying to enter the Indian market. He said, "If the central government has a policy on this, it should be implemented. The decision on whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here must be made by the government."

About Abir Gulaal

The teaser showcases a beautiful, romantic moment between Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan. The duo is seated inside a car while it rains outside, and Fawad is singing "Kuchh Na Kaho" from the movie 1942: A Love Story. As he lovingly gazes into Vaani's eyes, she asks if he is flirting with her, to which Fawad responds, 'Do you want me to?'

Abir Gulaal has been shot in the UK. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025.

The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi. She had earlier said, "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence."

The producers said, "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."