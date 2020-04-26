Sonam Kapoor can never be untagged from being Bollywood's fashionista. But that's quite unfortunate that Sonam is widely known for her magnificent fashion sense rather than her acting prowess. Only after her stupendous performance in 'Neerja' things took a U-turn in Sonam Kapoor's life and she was applauded for her performance in the film.

But things were quite different for Sonam in her initial days in the movie business. Sonam who made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' opposite Ranbir Kapoor failed to impress her fans. Daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam had to work hard to earn the title of being one of the best actresses in the showbiz.

Sonam should do more movies

The actress was trolled quite often. So much so that, industry insiders too didn't spare Sonam. One such incident took place on Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee With Karan when Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor appeared as guests on the show. During the rapid-fire round, Imran Khan in a way schooled Sonam for her fashion sense and said," Sonam should do less magazine covers and more movies".

This statement must have indeed hurt Sonam but the actress never went on record to react to Imran's mean comment. On the contrary, seems like Sonam took Imran's statement quite seriously because today Sonam has made her entry in the list of top actresses while Imran Khan has been stranded for work.

Cut to present Sonam Kapoor is married to Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja while Imran Khan's married life with wife Avantika Malik is facing lots of hurdles.