Bollywood and bikinis go hand-in-hand. Many actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez have donned itsy-bitsy bikinis onscreen and took everyone's breath away with their hotness quotient. But Sonam Kapoor was one actress who had openly admitted to having inhibitions wearing a bikini on the silver screen.

There's no secret that Sonam had battled her way through her excess body weight. She was nearly 85 kgs at the age of 19 and had to work a lot of her physique to get in required shape before making her big Bollywood debut in Saawariya. But even after shedding those extra kilos, Sonam had revealed that she always felt like she doesn't have a perfect body to wear a bikini in films.

"I don't have the best body... I have loose skin. I look good because of the clothes I wear. I choose my clothes very carefully, which make me look thin and perfectly fit my body. I do work out a lot and try too keep a tab on what I eat but there is certain type, style and colour which suits me and I stick to that," Sonam Kapoor had made honest confession in an old interview with a news agency.

On wearing a bikini for the first time

Sonam had earlier spoken about wearing a bikini for the first time in a film. She had said that it's not a big deal for her if a certain scene demands her to wear one. But somewhere down inside her, she felt that she was still a fat girl and won't look good in bikinis.

"I will never wear a bikini on-screen because I am not confident enough. I know that I will not look good. I am not comfortable in showing off my body. I may look thin but inside I am still a fat girl," she said.

She further added, "It's because of my work I am determined to stay in shape. In my profession there is a constant demand to look good with people watching you all the time. It's my job to look good as there are people investing money in me. It's also that I love clothes a lot and I just want to fit into them so I try and maintain my body."

Was Sonam competing against other actresses for best body tag?

Like Sonam said, she donned a two piece bikini in just two films, in Bewakoofiyaan and later in Veere Di Wedding.

When she was asked if she was competing against any of other actresses in Bollywood for the best body tag, Sonam said, "I am not in competition with any of the girls but I compete with boys. I think they are much hotter and conscious about their body."