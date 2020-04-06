Sonam Kapoor never takes a step back from voicing her opinion but Sonam was recently seen lashing out at people through her social media handle for bursting crackers during the '9 Baje 9 Minute' declared by PM Narendra Modi.

We all are aware of the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world and India is battling hard with it. A few weeks ago PM Narendra Modi had declared a 21-day lockdown for the country to minimize the spread of the deadly disease.

By ringing bells and lightening candles or diyas Modi tried to make an effort to fight against Coronavirus but it seems like some people in India just don't get things clear.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Twitter to slam people who burst crackers during Prime Minister Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minutes. The 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote, "They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali?"

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Sonam Kapoor took to the micro-blogging app and wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused."

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

"There was complete peace and quiet, and now the birds, dogs, and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst firecrackers tonight," she added in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed citizens to show up at their windows and balconies on Sunday to light candles, diyas and torch lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes. PM Modi's 9 minutes blackout turned into a mini 'Diwali' as people decided to burst crackers.

Sonam Kapoor Quarantine time with hubby Anand Ahuja

Being quarantined, Sonam has been spending quality time with her husband. Today she has shared an adorable picture with him with a caption filled with Bob Marley's Three Little Bird song. Sonam can be seen giving, what looks like a morning kiss to hubby Anand on his side forehead.

We are sure that Sonam's fanbase would also like to see her sing. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.